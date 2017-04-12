Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
April 12, 2017
Rocket League physical sales top 1 million
April 12, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Psyonix has sold 1 million physical copies of its hit racing-soccer hybrid, Rocket League, in less than a year. 

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the studio gave its popular digital title a physical release last summer with the help of 505 Games, which has previously pushed out boxed versions of other digital hits like Terraria and Stardew Valley

Rocket League's success on the physical market highlights the potential for digital-only titles to branch out and find their feet in retail stores. It's a point hammered home by Psyonix's VP of publishing, Jeremy Dunham, who told GI.biz that the majority of those phsiycal purchases were made by new players. 

"How do we know?" asked Dunham. "Because post-launch we can track new accounts and compare those against both physical and digital sales and the math of it all says that it's mostly a new audience."

As of March this year, Rocket League had sold 10.5 million copes across all platforms, and boasted 29 million registered players.

