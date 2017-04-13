Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
April 13, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
April 13, 2017
April 13, 2017
Chat with one of the minds behind The Signal from Tolva at 3PM EDT
April 13, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

If you enjoyed Sir, You Are Being Hunted at all, you’re probably already aware that the developers at Big Robot recently released The Signal from Tolva. It’s an eerie first-person exploration game that’s climbing up the charts on Steam, and because we’ve become so enthralled by its haunting tone and fascinating spaces, we decided to invite the folks at Big Robot to chat about its design with us on the Gamasutra Twitch channel. 

So today at 3PM EDT, we’re going to be streaming The Signal from Tolva with Jim Rossignol, creative director at Big Robot. If you’ve got questions about the game’s design, or want to know about what it takes to keep a small indie studio alive, you should join us in Twitch chat to ask your questions. 

And while you’re at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary. 

