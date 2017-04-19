Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Ubisoft opening two new European studios to ramp up triple-A development
April 19, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: Ubisoft will open two new European studios later this year in a bid to "strengthen its creative forces" in the region.

The Assassin's Creed creator plans to cut the ribbon on new offices in Bordeaux and Berlin. The pair will focus on triple-A multiplatform development, and will be handed the keys to some of Ubisoft's most popular franchises. 

The French company already has four studios on home soil - in Paris, Lyon, Annecy, and Montpellier - and the Bordeaux team will work with those to ramp up production on franchises including Just Dance, Steep, and Ghost Recon Wildlands

The Berlin outfit will collaborate with Ubisoft-owned developer Blue Byte, which worked on certain aspects of Rainbow Six Siege, on an as of yet unannounced triple-A project.

