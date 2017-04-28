Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 28, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 28, 2017
arrowPress Releases
April 28, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Nintendo sold 2.3 million NES Classic Editions
Nintendo sold 2.3 million NES Classic Editions
April 28, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
April 28, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Nintendo’s recently discontinued NES Classic Edition sold 2.3 million units during its five-month lifespan, according to Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Amié.

Speaking to Time, Fils-Aimé said that Nintendo had originally planned to sell the pint-sized system during the holiday season last year, but upped production following unexpected interest. 

“We just didn't anticipate how incredible the response would be,” said Fils-Aimé. “Once we saw that response, we added shipments and extended the product for as long as we could to meet more of that consumer demand.”

The system retailed for $59.99 and came pre-packaged with 30 classic Nintendo titles popularized by the original NES in the 1980s and 1990s. Demand quickly surged past supply, and the mini-console was infamously hard to find in stores due to its popularity.

Despite this, the company officially discontinued worldwide production of the NES Classic Edition earlier this month, explaining that the plug and play console was never intended to be a permanent addition to Nintendo’s roster. 

“From our perspective, it's important to recognize where our future is and the key areas that we need to drive,” he told Time. “We've got a lot going on right now and we don't have unlimited resources."

Related Jobs

Mindshow, Inc.
Mindshow, Inc. — Los Angeles , California, United States
[04.28.17]
3D Character Modeler
Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[04.28.17]
System Engineer
Playful Corp
Playful Corp — McKinney, Texas, United States
[04.28.17]
Senior Producer
Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[04.28.17]
Senior Data Analyst


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Warren Spector believes games 'need to be asking bigger questions'
Nintendo sold 2.3 million NES Classic Editions
A closer look at the animation that gave life to Horizon Zero Dawn's robotic fauna
20 million PlayStation 4 consoles were sold in just the last year


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image