May 8, 2017
Mobile RPG Final Fantasy Brave Exvius passes 20M downloads
Mobile RPG Final Fantasy Brave Exvius passes 20M downloads
May 8, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
May 8, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Roughly a year after its global release, Square Enix’s free-to-play mobile RPG Final Fantasy Brave Exvius has surpassed 20 million lifetime downloads. 

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius was initially released in Japan during October 2015 and later saw a worldwide release in June 2016. Since, the mobile title has seemingly been performing well for Square Enix.

The Japanese game company credited Final Fantasy Brave Exvius as one of the games driving its revenue and profit increases in its third quarter, alongside Final Fantasy XV and Rise of the Tomb Raider. Similar praise for Brave Exvius was offered in the preceding fiscal year, which ended just before the game's worldwide release.

