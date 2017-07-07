Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 7, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 7, 2017
arrowPress Releases
July 7, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Former Ubisoft Montreal creative director Jason VandenBerghe joins ArenaNet
Former Ubisoft Montreal creative director Jason VandenBerghe joins ArenaNet
July 7, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
July 7, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Former Ubisoft Montreal creative director Jason VandenBerghe has been appointed the new director of design at Guild Wars developer ArenaNet. 

VandenBerghe joined Ubisoft back in 2008, and during his tenure worked on big-name titles like For Honor, Far Cry 3, Ghost Recon: Future Soldier, and Red Steel 2. Prior to joining Ubisoft, the veteran designer held down roles at publishing juggernauts Activision and EA. 

In a public Facebook post, VandenBerghe explained he didn't plan on joining ArenaNet, but was convinced to make the move after chatting with Guild Wars 2 lead designer Isaiah Cartwright. 

"The story is long and complicated. The short version is that I went out there on a lark -- and then fell head-over-heels in love. Isaiah did an amazing job of setting the table, but it was all the people that I met there there that sealed the deal," reads the post. 

"It's a big step. I won't be making games directly any more -- I'll be studio level, shepherding teams and growing people. I'm sort of thrilled about how difficult that sounds. It's exactly what I want to be doing right now."

Speaking about his departure from Ubisoft, VandenBerghe says his time at the company was the best experience of his career, and had nothing but good things to say about the entire team. 

"I've had nine amazing years at Ubisoft. It has been the best experience of my career. In many ways, I was forged by that place," he wrote. 

"I leave it full of gratitude for everything I was given the chance to do there, a profound love for all the amazing people who make that place what it is (imagine hundreds of FB tags here), and a bright hope for the company's future."

Related Jobs

YAGER Development GmbH
YAGER Development GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[07.07.17]
Gameplay Programmer (f/m) for Dreadnought
SYBO Games
SYBO Games — Copenhagen, Denmark
[07.07.17]
Senior Super Game Server Engineer
SYBO Games
SYBO Games — Copenhagen, Denmark
[07.07.17]
Senior DevOps Engineer
Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[07.07.17]
Sr. Technical Designer - Combat - Destiny


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Yager Development moved from premium to F2P for Dreadnought
Blog: Why Valve's new SteamVR Knuckles are important for VR
Report: 50 laid off as Gree shutters Melbourne studio
Blog: GPU performance for game artists


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image