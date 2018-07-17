Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: RocketWerkz is hiring a Designer

July 20, 2018 | By Staff
The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

DesignerRocketWerkz

Location: Dunedin, New Zealand

  • Immediate start date
  • Dunedin, New Zealand
  • Permanent
  • Full Time
  • Terms flexible dependent on the candidates skills, experience and fit

Systems, game mechanics and level design

  • High and low-­level design of gameplay systems and mechanics
  •  Design and creation of game levels and placeholder assets
  •  Produce documentation and prototypes detailing the logic and desired implementation of designs
  •  Meet project deadlines/schedule as set by Creative Director
  •  Collaborate effectively across multiple disciplines
  •  Manage time off, workload and work hours in consultation with the wider team

Skills/Requirements

  • Experience with systemic and procedural game mechanics
  • Experience with in game economy and itemization balance
  • Experience with designing and implementing puzzles into levels
  • Proficiency with Blueprint and Unreal Engine 4
  • Familiarity with other aspects of game development (asset creation, programming, sound production)
  • Familiarity with version control software and practices
  • Ability to rapidly prototype
  • Over 5 years experience in game designer positions
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
  • Open to direction and feedback, willing to revisit work
  • Excellent organisational skills when working under time pressure
  • Passion for games and creativity
  • Good level of English language

About the studio

Dunedin, New Zealand-based RocketWerkz began in 2015. The independent game development studio was founded by Dean ‘Rocket’ Hall and employs staff from all levels of industry experience across multiple projects. In 2016 internet giant Tencent invested in the Studio. The focus of the studio is as a creative factory – developing PC games, new genres and cooperative multiplayer experiences.

Diversity

We highly value diversity. Regardless of disability, gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, or any other aspects of your culture or identity, we think you have an important role to play in our team.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Loading Comments
loader image