Get a job: RocketWerkz is hiring a Designer

Location: Dunedin, New Zealand

Immediate start date

Dunedin, New Zealand

Permanent

Full Time

Terms flexible dependent on the candidates skills, experience and fit

Systems, game mechanics and level design

High and low-­level design of gameplay systems and mechanics

Design and creation of game levels and placeholder assets

Produce documentation and prototypes detailing the logic and desired implementation of designs

Meet project deadlines/schedule as set by Creative Director

Collaborate effectively across multiple disciplines

Manage time off, workload and work hours in consultation with the wider team

Skills/Requirements

Experience with systemic and procedural game mechanics

Experience with in game economy and itemization balance

Experience with designing and implementing puzzles into levels

Proficiency with Blueprint and Unreal Engine 4

Familiarity with other aspects of game development (asset creation, programming, sound production)

Familiarity with version control software and practices

Ability to rapidly prototype

Over 5 years experience in game designer positions

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Open to direction and feedback, willing to revisit work

Excellent organisational skills when working under time pressure

Passion for games and creativity

Good level of English language

About the studio

Dunedin, New Zealand-based RocketWerkz began in 2015. The independent game development studio was founded by Dean ‘Rocket’ Hall and employs staff from all levels of industry experience across multiple projects. In 2016 internet giant Tencent invested in the Studio. The focus of the studio is as a creative factory – developing PC games, new genres and cooperative multiplayer experiences.

Diversity

We highly value diversity. Regardless of disability, gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, or any other aspects of your culture or identity, we think you have an important role to play in our team.

