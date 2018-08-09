Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Jam City's Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery clears $50 million in revenue

August 9, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
More: Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet

Newsbrief: The mobile intelligence firm Sensor Tower estimates that the mobile game Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery has generated $55 million in revenue since its late April launch.

According to the company’s estimates, the game reached $40 million in player spend by the end of June, so roughly $15 million in additional cash has flowed into the game in the month or so since. So far, 47 percent of that revenue has come from players in the United States as well.

The report goes on to note that first-time downloads of the game saw an 11 percent increase from June to July, rising from 3.15 million in June to 3.5 million in July.

Early on, the energy and timer-based monetization scheme for Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery drew some online criticism, particularly in an early tutorial scene where players run out of energy as their player character, a school-aged child, is being strangled by an aggressive vined plant. Despite that chatter, the game's early days regularly saw it grossing upwards of $1 million a day, something further explored in a blog on Gamasutra from Wargaming marketing lead Vadim Bulatov looking at the elements that led to the game's early success. 

