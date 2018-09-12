Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
September 12, 2018
September 12, 2018
September 12, 2018
Chat with Shadow of the Tomb Raider's narrative director at 3PM EDT

September 12, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

This week, veteran video game heroine Lara Croft returns to the jungles of South America in Shadow of the Tomb Raider, a new entry in the long-running series from developer Eidos Montreal (taking the reins from Crystal Dynamics). 

Ever since the 2013 reboot, the Tomb Raider games have been notable for both their incredible technical achievements and continued attempts to evolve Tomb Raider into a flagship narrative series. To learn more about how Eidos Montreal picked up the Tomb Raider torch, we're going to be talking with narrative director Jason Dozois and producer Fleur Marty about the game's development cycle today at 3PM EDT on the Gamasutra Twitch channel. 

If you've got questions about working on a blockbuster triple-A title like this, be sure to join our Twitch chat and ask questions! And while you're at it, you can follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary. 

