Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 19, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 19, 2018
arrowPress Releases
September 19, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Mobile game dev Outfit7 opens new Barcelona studio

Mobile game dev Outfit7 opens new Barcelona studio

September 19, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
September 19, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Head's up, game devs: The mobile game makers at Talking Tom developer Outfit7 announced this week that they're opening a new studio in Barcelona, Spain.

If you're a dev looking for work in Barcelona this seems like a notable event, but even if you aren't it's nice to see a new studio opening up in Barcelona as the Spanish game industry (which currently seems dominated by mobile and work-for-hire studios) continues to grow. 

Outfit7's new Barcelona location will be led by longtime staffer Dani Bajc, and it's reportedly meant to work on "innovative new Talking Tom and Friends projects, as well as our several yet-to-be-revealed mobile games."

The company, founded in 2009, found success early on with its Talking Tom mobile app, in which a shrill animated cat repeats whatever is said into the phone's microphone. It's since gone on to build Talking Tom out into a family-oriented transmedia franchise (including a smattering of F2P mobile games), and last year it was acquired by a Chinese firm for ~$1 billion.

Shortly thereafter, it was sold to another Chinese company (Jinke Entertainment Culture) for roughly the same price.

Related Jobs

Schell Games
Schell Games — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States
[09.19.18]
Senior Unreal Game Engineer
Schell Games
Schell Games — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States
[09.19.18]
Senior Designer
Wombat Studio
Wombat Studio — Silicon Valley, California, United States
[09.19.18]
Product Designer
NERD KINGDOM
NERD KINGDOM — IRVING, Texas, United States
[09.19.18]
Lead Gameplay Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Witch-craft: How Dicey Dungeons balances chance and predictability
Rovio has an AR Angry Birds game coming to Magic Leap One
343 FPS chief says no 'real-money loot boxes' in Halo Infinite
THQ Nordic picks up rights to Alone in the Dark and Act of War


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image