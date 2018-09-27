Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Sony is shuttering PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale 's online servers

September 27, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
Newsbrief: Sony is closing down the online servers for PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale on both the PlayStation 3 and Vita, ending online support for the mascot brawler after six years.

Sony routinely ends online support for older or oft-played PlayStation games, with several PlayStation 3, Vita, and even some PlayStation 4 games getting the ax over the past several years.

Superbot's PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale game pit notable PlayStation characters from series like PaRappa the Rapper, Little Big Planet, and God of War against one another in a style similar to Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. series.

Though offline play will still be available, any online features will no longer function following the October 25 shutdown. Two other PlayStation 3 games, Twisted Metal and Warhawk, are also slated to lose online features on that same day, while another game, ModNation Racers, is set to lose online features on October 10.

