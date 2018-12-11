Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
December 11, 2018
Report: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate launch sales top 1.3M in Japan

December 11, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has reportedly sold 1.3 million units in Japan during its opening weekend. 

That's according to a preliminary sales estimate from Famitsu (via ResetEra), which claims the title sold precisely 1.303 million copies over the weekend beginning December 7. 

To put that number into context, that means Ultimate has sold almost twice as many copies as recent hit Pokemon Let's Go (664,198 units) managed in its opening weekend, and easily beats the domestic launches of other popular titles like Super Mario Odyssey (514,000 units) and Splatoon 2 (631,000 units). 

It's also a new launch sales record for the series in Japan, with previous entries Super Smash Bros. 3DS and Super Smash Bros. Brawl shifting 987,239 and 816,198 units respectively during their first week on shelves. 

What's more, given the Switch currently has an install base of around 5.5 million units in Japan, these early numbers suggest Ultimate currently has an attach rate of 23.6 percent. 

