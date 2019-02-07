Get a job: Nintendo of America is hiring a Product Marketing Manager

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Redmond, Washington

DESCRIPTION OF DUTIES:

Advocates for and champions third-party partner marketing opportunities within Nintendo of America (NOA) to deliver integrated and effective platform marketing solutions that deliver meaningful sell-through

Manages the execution of all third-party marketing programs

Optimizes the use of PDR marketing resources to deliver on PDR business goals

Manages assigned staff processes and activities including providing feedback, guidance, training and task direction

Evaluates effectiveness of marketing investments in driving incremental demand, and adjusts plans accordingly to continuously improve ROI

First point-of-contact between Publishers/ Developers, Nintendo Internal Departments, and PDR for all third-party marketing-related matters

Supports internal initiatives generated by NOA Sales and Marketing teams that involve third-party content

Supports third-party partners in all marketing, advertising and promotional activities, including identifying integration opportunities

Ensures NOA sales and marketing teams are briefed on priority third-party products, strategy, and initiatives in a timely and productive manner, including the development of assets and game documentation

Analyzes and understands market/ consumer/ retailer/ industry trends

Manages the approval and execution of licensee product integration into Nintendo marketing programs including experiential tactics, PR programs, advertising, retail marketing, live services, CRM, etc.

Actively collaborates with Marketing team in proactive and ongoing development of paid/ earned/ social/ owned media plans

Works closely with Licensee and development teams to articulate marketing strategy, including overall marketing priorities, key product messaging, and targeted audiences

Drives collaboration with external partners and internal teams to ensure flawless execution across all operations, logistics, legal, staffing, product training, digital, aspects of the program

Delivers ongoing communication to key external and internal stakeholders on marketing activity including development and distribution of status reports, recaps, analysis and other materials

Performs post-program reporting, ROI and PDCA activities

Formulates product demonstration plans in accordance with key messages and strategy

Reviews and helps optimize third-party partner marketing strategy and plans

Demonstrates products to internal teams, media and consumers, including on-stage and in-booth demonstrations at trade shows

Evaluates games in various stages of development to assess product quality, demand potential, and alignment with strategic objectives

Works closely, effectively, and in cooperation with Licensee partners and internal support staff in reviewing assets, marketing materials, PR and advertising print assets, and digital marketing creative

Reviews marketing materials for accuracy to game content and consistency with established key messaging and strategy

Acts as primary marketing representative of PDR with all internal NOA stakeholders

Oversees third-party inclusion in NOA trade shows and provides on-site direction and support

Supports Licensee’s with interactive and resource needs for their own trade/media events

Creates and executes marketing funding agreements, as well as invoice review and approval

Presents PDR priorities to other internal NOA departments

Up to 20% travel

SUMMARY OF REQUIREMENTS:

A minimum of five years of video game industry related experience

Proven leadership skills

Track-record of exceptional people management

Experience with media relations

Thorough understanding and experience with all aspects of marketing and communications

Familiarity with licensing structure or previous relations with licensees preferred

Experience working with digital content developers preferred

Familiarity of Nintendo franchise characters and IP, and third-party content preferred

Undergraduate degree in Business Administration, Marketing, a related field, or equivalent combination of education and experience

We are an equal opportunity employer of individuals with disabilities and protected veterans....valuing diversity…celebrating strengths.

