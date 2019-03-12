Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 12, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 12, 2019
arrowPress Releases
March 12, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Inclusion in games a pressing concern for players, according to survey

Inclusion in games a pressing concern for players, according to survey

March 12, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
March 12, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Design, Production, Business/Marketing

EA's community insights manager Jenny Shi recently led a research study that aimed to understand what players think about representation, diversity, and inclusion in video games -- and the results make for interesting reading.

Detailing her methodology and findings in a comprehensive Medium post, Shi explained she sent out a survey to U.S. players back in May 2018. Precisely 2,525 individuals aged between 13-52 responded, all of whom own and play games on console or PC, and are the "decision makers" when it comes to entertainment purchases. 

Based on those responses, Shi found that inclusion is a pressing concern for many players, and that the backlash against it generally comes from a minority. It's also interesting to note that while most players believe representation is improving throughout the games industry, they also feel it needs to be authentic.

Digging into those takeaways, Shi revealed that 56 percent of respondents believe inclusivity in games is "important." As the graph below shows, only 13 percent of players actually deemed inclusivity "not important," with the other 31 percent suggesting they had no feelings either way. 

As for how that might impact purchasing decisions, 45 percent of respondents said they'd be more likely to play a game that contained inclusive features and content (as shown in the graph below). Only 7 percent said they'd actually be less likely to play a title with inclusive features, with the remaining 45 percent again claiming to be neutral.

"These findings should validate and encourage game developers to incorporate inclusive content in their games," wrote Shi. "This could be in the form of customization features that represent all genders, ethnicities, and identities, storytelling from different points of views, or more granular control settings to accommodate players with special needs."

You can learn more about Shi's research by checking out the full story over on Medium.

Related Jobs

Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[03.12.19]
Senior Programmer, Cambridge, MA
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[03.12.19]
Junior Programmer, Cambridge, MA
Bohemia Interactive Simulations
Bohemia Interactive Simulations — Prague, Czech Republic
[03.12.19]
Producer/Agile Leader
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[03.12.19]
Team Lead Software Development - Elvenar


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Making the tactics genre more accessible, less intimidating, in Fae Tactics
Blog: 13 tips to help you with localization
Inclusion in games a pressing concern for players, according to survey
Blog: How music enhances virtual presence


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image