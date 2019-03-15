Epic Games Store roadmap outlines cloud saves, achievements, user reviews

Epic Games has released a roadmap for the Epic Games Store which include plans for cloud saves, achievements, user reviews, a store page redesign, and more.

The full six month roadmap can be viewed on Trello, with Epic explaining that the new features listed and the dates they'll be implemented are "subject to change."

A lot of the features outlined are usually found in other digital storefronts, but they've been a long time coming, given the general barebones the store launched with.

Based on the roadmap, during the next three months Epic plans to launch offline mode improvements, cloud saves, improved patch sizes, among other things.

After that it plans to work on additional payment options, wish lists, currencies, play time tracking, and mod support.

In the future, Epic says they want to release achievements and a shopping cart, along with an overhaul of the store’s social features.

One of the social features outlined in the roadmap include a user review system based on the existing one used by the Unreal Engine marketplace.

Most notably, it will be opt-in for developers (interesting, as Valve recently changed their approach to user reviews). “We think this is best because review bombing and other gaming-the-system is a real problem,” Epic Games founder Tim Sweeney tweeted.

A handful of other features, like automated refunds, gifting, and an Android store are all listed as TBD. As Epic clarified above, everything is subject to change.

To view the entire roadmap, click here.