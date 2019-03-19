Unity partnering with Tencent to help its devs make waves in China

Unity has partnered with Tencent to support Tencent Cloud, and hopes the move will give its developers a better shot at penetrating the lucrative Chinese games market.

As reported by VentureBeat, Unity chief exec John Riccitiello made the announcement at GDC, where he also revealed the engine maker is helping Tencent bring Call of Duty to mobile.

For those unfamiliar with Tencent Cloud, the service claims to offer a "complete and flexible" array of cloud solutions to meet app makers and game developers specific business needs.

The platform also apparently offers game devs multi-channel exposure and traffic earning to connect them with billions of users, along with tools that facilitate the quick global deployment of games and the building of an "optimal gaming ecosystem."

Riccitiello claims the platform will be made available to Unity developers later this year, but you can find out more about it right now over on the Tencent Cloud website.