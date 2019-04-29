Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Project Cars dev fails to secure 'Mad Box' trademark for new console

Project Cars dev fails to secure 'Mad Box' trademark for new console

April 29, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
April 29, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Project Cars developer Slightly Mad Studios has failed to secure the 'Mad Box' trademark for its recently announced VR-friendly game console

As reported by PCGamesInsider, the company filed the 'Mad Box' trademark with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) on January 3, but was eventually halted by French studio Madbox. 

In an opposition filed on March 25, Madbox told the EUIPO there "exists a likelihood of confusion on the part of the public," with the studio obviously worried the 'Mad Box' name would be mistaken for its own. 

Rather than tussle with Madbox, Slightly Mad decided to resolve the issue (for now, at least) by withdrawing its trademark request on April 5. It's unclear whether this means the company will look to settle the matter in other ways, or simply dream up a new name.

For those who haven't heard of the Mad Box, Slightly Mad chief exec Ian Bell claimed the system will be the "most powerful console ever built," and explained it will be  a VR-compatible, 4K capable device that will also come with access to a fully-equipped, entirely free game engine.

