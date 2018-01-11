Street Fighter celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2017 and Steve Hendershot captured the history of the series to a depth not previously seen.
From PixelFest 2018 Developer Day in Norfolk, VA. Grant Shonkwiler discusses his journey from producing small mobile titles to delivering massive AAA hits and beyond.
Posted by Om Tandon
on 10/29/18 11:16:00 am
in
"Daily Routine" features that bring players repeatedly back to games are fast becoming a trend, in this post a close look at the Persuasive UX principles that Game & UX designers use to intrinsically motivate players to keep coming back for more!
This year's record $25 billion games deals over just 9 months could mean we've hit the top of the market, as detailed in Digi-Capital's new Games Report Q4 2018. Last time this happened, there was a games deals ice age at the lowest level for a decade.
Let's dissect the swinging, combat and content of Marvel's Spider-Man.
A comprehensive primer on how to get started with roguelike development,
guidance and tips in 5,500 words and 84 images. (A text version of the opening talk at Roguelike Celebration 2018.)
This past weekend myself along with several friends/playtesters showcased TeleBlast as part of the PAX Australia Indie Showcase. It was an absolutely unreal experience not only to have people come and enjoy the game. Here are some of the things I learned.
The vast majority of gamers aren't addicted to their devices. However, addiction to games is possible, and that is enough to signal to game developers that they must adapt to (and maybe even educate players about) the realities of gaming.
A fan's take on Red Dead Redemption 2 and its divisive place among modern games.
Falling in love with Email Marketing: How Kitfox and their fans found love.
Match-based single-player games have an inherent efficiency advantage over more linear formats. However, this advantage is threatened by a specific design problem that frequently occurs in those kinds of games and yet is rarely talked about explicitly.
Explore the Midwest's development scene through a retrospective look at years of attending and organizing community-oriented events.