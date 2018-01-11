Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Blogs

Expert Blogs
PixelFest 2018, Steve Hendershot (Undisputed Street Fighter)
Posted by Jeremy Alessi on 10/31/18 10:38:00 am in Audio, Business/Marketing, Design, Production, Art, Console/PC, Social/Online
Street Fighter celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2017 and Steve Hendershot captured the history of the series to a depth not previously seen.

Read More... | 0 Comments
PixelFest 2018, Grant Shonkwiler of Fortnite, Doom, and Rage (Video)
Posted by Jeremy Alessi on 10/30/18 10:16:00 am in Business/Marketing, Design, Programming, Production, Console/PC, Indie, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet
From PixelFest 2018 Developer Day in Norfolk, VA. Grant Shonkwiler discusses his journey from producing small mobile titles to delivering massive AAA hits and beyond.

Read More... | 0 Comments
Persuasive UX: 5 Ways to use power of daily routines
Posted by Om Tandon on 10/29/18 11:16:00 am in
"Daily Routine" features that bring players repeatedly back to games are fast becoming a trend, in this post a close look at the Persuasive UX principles that Game & UX designers use to intrinsically motivate players to keep coming back for more!

Read More... | 0 Comments
Record $25 billion games deals could signal top of the market
Posted by Tim Merel on 10/29/18 10:38:00 am in Business/Marketing, Console/PC, Serious, Indie, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, VR
This year's record $25 billion games deals over just 9 months could mean we've hit the top of the market, as detailed in Digi-Capital's new Games Report Q4 2018. Last time this happened, there was a games deals ice age at the lowest level for a decade.

Read More... | 0 Comments
Marvel's Spider-Man Design Analysis
Posted by Stanislav Costiuc on 10/29/18 10:38:00 am in Design, Console/PC
Let's dissect the swinging, combat and content of Marvel's Spider-Man.

Read More... | 0 Comments
How to Make a Roguelike
Posted by Josh Ge on 10/29/18 10:35:00 am in Design, Programming, Production, Art, Serious, Indie
A comprehensive primer on how to get started with roguelike development, guidance and tips in 5,500 words and 84 images. (A text version of the opening talk at Roguelike Celebration 2018.)

Read More... | 5 Comments
Member Blogs
My PAX Australia Indie Showcase Experience
Posted by Tim Veletta on 11/01/18 09:47:00 am in Business/Marketing, Indie, Social/Online
This past weekend myself along with several friends/playtesters showcased TeleBlast as part of the PAX Australia Indie Showcase. It was an absolutely unreal experience not only to have people come and enjoy the game. Here are some of the things I learned.

Read More... | 0 Comments
Should Gaming Companies be Concerned about Addiction?
Posted by Antonio Torres on 10/31/18 10:40:00 am in Business/Marketing, Serious
The vast majority of gamers aren't addicted to their devices. However, addiction to games is possible, and that is enough to signal to game developers that they must adapt to (and maybe even educate players about) the realities of gaming.

Read More... | 0 Comments
The Alternate Reality of Red Dead Redemption 2
Posted by Nate Smiley on 10/31/18 10:11:00 am in Production, Console/PC
A fan's take on Red Dead Redemption 2 and its divisive place among modern games.

Read More... | 0 Comments
Boyfriend Dungeon: the secrets of their email marketing strategy
Posted by Chris Zukowski on 10/31/18 08:44:00 am in Business/Marketing, Design, Indie
Falling in love with Email Marketing: How Kitfox and their fans found love.

Read More... | 0 Comments
The Reset Problem: A Case for Single-player Matchmaking
Posted by Fabian Fischer on 10/30/18 11:12:00 am in Design, Console/PC, Indie, Smartphone/Tablet
Match-based single-player games have an inherent efficiency advantage over more linear formats. However, this advantage is threatened by a specific design problem that frequently occurs in those kinds of games and yet is rarely talked about explicitly.

Read More... | 0 Comments
At Meaningful Play: The Midwest
Posted by Mars Ashton on 10/30/18 10:24:00 am in Design, Production, Serious, Indie, Social/Online, VR
Explore the Midwest's development scene through a retrospective look at years of attending and organizing community-oriented events.

Read More... | 0 Comments
